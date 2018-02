Irmo starts 5A playoffs with big win over Wando

IRMO, S.C. (WOLO) — Irmo looked in control from the tip Wednesday night, holding off Wando, 59-34.

Trevez Caldwell put in 13, Winston Hill had 12, and Raekwon Heath added 11 in the Yellow Jackets win.

Irmo now advances to the second round of the 5A state playoffs and faces Sumter Saturday night on the road.