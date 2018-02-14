NFHS Network, Facebook to stream state high school playoff games

ATLANTA, GA — The NFHS Network and Facebook have reached an agreement to stream 24 high school basketball playoff games in six states live on Facebook Watch during the next five weeks. Fans can add these games to their watchlist by following the NFHS Network Hoops Page.

Action begins this Saturday, February 17, at 1:30 p.m. EST with a playoff game involving Spartanburg (South Carolina) Day High School and its senior forward Zion Williamson. Three other South Carolina games will be streamed as a part of the package.

Other states involved in the streaming of playoff games on Facebook Watch include Virginia, Georgia, Florida, California and Tennessee.

The Class 2A and Class 6A finals of the Virginia High School League (VHSL) playoffs will be streamed live on Facebook Watch during the first week of March, while live coverage of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class 7A semifinals and finals will occur during that same time period.

Four games from Florida will be streamed live March 7-9 and will include semifinal action from the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) Class 5A, Class 7A, Class 8A and Class 9A tournaments.

Four games involving teams from the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) playoffs will be streamed live March 14-17. In California, the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Northern Section finals, the CIF-San Diego Section finals and the CIF-Southern Section semifinals will be streamed live on February 24 and March 2-3.

During the regular season, the NFHS Network streamed 20 high school basketball games on Facebook Watch. These games garnered more than 3.6 million views.

“After tremendous success with coverage of state football playoffs and regular-season basketball games, we are excited to showcase these state high school basketball games on Facebook,” said Mark Koski, CEO of the NFHS Network. “We have some outstanding teams and players who will be featured during these next few weeks. Our goal is to have as many people as possible watch high school sports, and Facebook provides an unbelievable opportunity for the NFHS Network.”

More than 35,000 events involving 27 sports and activities were covered on the NFHS Network during the 2016-17 school year, making it the largest destination for high school sports coverage in the United States.