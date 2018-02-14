NSA investigates reports of shooting near base

ABC News – The FBI responded to reports of a shooting this morning near the National Security Agency’s headquarters in Fort Meade, Maryland, an FBI official told ABC News.

The agency’s police and local law enforcement are “addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s secure vehicle entry gates,” according to an NSA statement. “The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat.”

The Army installation’s fire and emergency services reported transporting an injured person to a hospital, Fort Meade public affairs officer Chad Jones told ABC News.

The circumstances were unclear.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.