RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a shooting at the Parklane Road BP gas station on Sunday, February 11.

According to investigators, deputies responded to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital just before 2 a.m. in reference to a victim who was dropped off in front of the emergency room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body.

Deputies say they were able to determine that the incident took place at the gas station located in the 7300 block of Parklane Road.

