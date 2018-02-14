Richland County Unveils Renaissance Project

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–This week, the public was able to learn more about a proposed plan to revitalize a portion of Richland County.

The meeting was held at the Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road. Council is considering several development projects, among those, using some empty spaces at the mall to house County offices

The project called the Richland Renaissance aims to enhance the livability of the local communities… keep up economic development… grow the population and businesses.

Richland County Council Chairwoman Joyce Dickerson, Richland County Councilmembers and County Administrator Gerald Seals were on hand for the event.