Senators Make “Nutty” Request

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- US Senators Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham think South Carolina should have a seat at the table when it comes to peanuts.

Currently, the Palmetto state ranks fourth in peanut production but does not have a representative on the Peanut Standards Board.

Today the Senators introduced the South Carolina Peanut Parity Act which would ensure our state’s farmers have a say.