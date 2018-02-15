Alshon Jeffery honored with commemorative bobblehead

MILWAUKEE, Wi., The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has announced that it has the complete line of Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII Champions Bobbleheads available for pre-order. The bobbleheads are available online in the Hall of Fame and Museum Online Store.

The Super Bowl Champion bobbleheads feature each player and team mascot, Swoop, with a replica Super Bowl ring standing on a base in the shape of the Super Bowl LII Champions logo. A bobblehead is also being produced of Super Bowl LII MVP, Nick Foles, holding the MVP Trophy in addition to a set of mini bobbleheads featuring Jay Ajayi, Nick Foles, Zach Ertz and Fletcher Cox in action poses. Three-foot tall bobbleheads of Nick Foles, Swoop and Zach Ertz are being produced as well.

These will be the first Super Bowl Champions bobbleheads ever produced for the Philadelphia Eagles, who defeated the New England Patriots by a score of 41-33 to capture the team’s first Super Bowl title. The bobbleheads feature the following players:

– Alshon Jeffery

– Brandon Graham

– Carson Wentz

– Chris Long

– Corey Clement

– Fletcher Cox

– Jake Elliott

– Jalen Mills

– Jay Ajayi

– LaGarrette Blount

– Nelson Agholor

– Nick Foles

– Nick Foles – MVP

– Ronald Darby

– Swoop – Mascot

– Torrey Smith

– Zach Ertz

– Mini Set of 4 Players (Jay Ajayi, Nick Foles, Zach Ertz, and Fletcher Cox) – approximately 3.5″ each

“Bobbleheads are the perfect way for fans to commemorate a Super Bowl Championship,” said Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “Eagles fans will be able to relive this magical season forever with these bobbleheads, which will become cherished collectibles for Eagles’ fans of all ages.”

The championship bobbleheads are $35 each, the MVP bobblehead is $40, the mini set of 4 is $50 and the 3-foot bobbleheads are $800. Fans can order the complete set of regular sized and mini bobbleheads for $600. Shipping is a flat rate of $8 regardless of the number of bobbleheads purchased. The bobbleheads, which are officially licensed and produced by FOCO, are going into immediate production and are expected to ship in June.

“We strongly encourage people to pre-order their Eagles Super Bowl Champions bobbleheads during the presale to ensure they don’t miss out,” said Brad Novak, Co-Founder and President of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “A limited number of each bobblehead will be produced, and fans who don’t act now may miss out.”

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum also released an exclusive Super Bowl LII Vintage Bobblehead in January. That bobblehead, which is only available in the National Bobblehead HOF Online Store is in stock, limited to only 216 and costs $25.