Burglars drink victim’s RC Cola and cook chicken wings while ransacking home

ROCK HILL, SC (WOLO) – Police in Rock Hill say a couple of burglars raided a victim’s kitchen during a weekend break-in.

Investigators say the suspects cooked chicken wings and drank the man’s RC Cola.

Investigators say when the 77-year-old resident returned home he found his house and car ransacked.

No arrests have been made yet.