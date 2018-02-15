Carolina strengthens spot in SEC beating Georgia in Athens

Greg Brzozowski,

ATHENS, Ga. (WOLO) – After a back and forth first half, No. 8 Carolina outscored No. 20 Georgia 24-13 in the third quarter, pulling away for good in a game that could have a major impact on seeding in the SEC Tournament.

Behind a game-high 20 points from Tyasha Harris, Gamecocks (21-5, 10-3 SEC) defeated the Lady Bulldogs (21-5, 9-4) 77-65. The victory is Dawn Staley’s eighth-straight against UGA and just the program’s fifth win when visiting Athens in 20 tries.

USC entered the evening tied with UGA and Tennessee at 9-3 in the league’s ranks. But after besting the Lady Dawgs and No. 11 Tennessee falling in an upset in Knoxville to Alabama, the garnet and black are alone in second place in the Southeastern’s standings with three games to go in the regular season.

The Gamecocks return home Sunday to host a Kentucky (13-14, 5-8) program they already beat in Lexington on January 21 81-64.

