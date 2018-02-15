Clemson baseball reduces concession prices

CLEMSON, S.C. – Clemson athletics has partnered with Aramark to offer reduced concession pricing on the most popular items for baseball games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in 2018. Examples include bottled water and hot dogs for only $2 each, as well as more affordable pricing on popcorn tubs and all sizes of souvenir cup Coca-Cola fountain drinks.
 
The menu has also been streamlined to increase efficiency and speed of service at the main concessions stands. The following lists the differences from last season to this season for some popular items:
 
• Bottled water – $2 (2017 price – $4)
• Fountain drinks – $1 off from 2017 price
• Popcorn – $4 (2017 price – $6)
• Hot dog – $2 (2017 price – $4)
