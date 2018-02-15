Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell released from hospital

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WOLO) — Clemson guard Shelton Mitchell was released from the hospital Thursday, after taking a shot to the head in the No. 11 Tigers’ 81-79 overtime loss to Florida State in Tallahassee.

Mitchell was hit with 11 seconds remaining and was knocked out momentarily.

According to Clemson, Mitchell is currently in the concussion protocol.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said the junior was taken to a local hospital for a CT scan.

Mitchell entered the night averaging 12.0 points and 3.9 assists for Clemson (20-5, 9-4 ACC).

