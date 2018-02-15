Fireflies now scheduling National Anthem auditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With Opening Day at Spirit Communications Park on Thursday, April 5 quickly approaching, the Fireflies are searching for musical talent (soloists and / or groups) to perform the National Anthem before home games for the 2018 season.

“The first two seasons at Spirit Communications Park were filled with extremely talented performers,” said Fireflies Community Engagement Manager Elliott Anderson. “We are excited to see what fun and unique talent we can find from the Midlands to bring to our fans in 2018.”

Singers, instrumentalists and groups are invited to audition. There are 70 home games scheduled between April and August. Live auditions will be held at Spirit Communications Park in February and March by appointment only. Interested parties must schedule an audition time in advance and may contact Abby Persky via phone at (803) 888-3047 or email, apersky@columbiafireflies.com.

Not every performer who auditions will earn a spot to perform before a game. Performers who are selected will receive four complimentary (4) tickets to the game for the night of their scheduled performance at Spirit Communications Park.

Season ticket packages are now available for the 2018 season. Reserve your seats by calling the Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-HITS or visiting www.ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information. 2017 season ticket members can renew their package by contacting their ticket account manager or by calling the ticket office. Plans start as low as $99.

The on-sale date for single game tickets will be announced Monday.

Tickets for the University of South Carolina vs. College of Charleston baseball game on Wednesday, May 9th are now available for sale. Tickets can be purchased at the Fireflies box office, online at ColumbiaFireflies.com or over the phone at 803-726-HITS.