Flora flies past Lugoff-Elgin, 67-52 in 4A playoffs

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WOLO) — AC Flora was dominant in its first playoff game of 2018.

DJ Sinkler led Flora with 17 points, while Zack Folks added 12, as the Falcons cruised to a 67-52 win over Lugoff-Elgin Wednesday night at home, advancing to the second round of the 4A state playoffs.

The Falcons now host Stall Saturday.