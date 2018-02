Keenan tops Cheraw to start 2A playoff run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Keenan looked strong in its first game of the 2A state playoffs Wednesday night, rolling past Cheraw 85-71.

The Raiders used a barrage of three-pointers in the first and second quarters to build a lead the Braves could never match.

Keenan now advances to the second round Saturday and faces one-seed Landrum on the road.