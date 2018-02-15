What we Know: The Latest on the Florida Shooting Tragedy

(WOLO)– ABC NEWS– Here is a Look at the latest information on the Florida High School Shooting in Parkland, Florida.

President Donald Trump has announced he will visit the site of Wednesday’s shooting that killed 17 people.

The suspect in the shooting is set to make an appearance in court Thursday afternoon. Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz is charged with 17 counts of pre-meditated murder.

The AR-15 believed to be used, was traced and two law enforcement officials tell ABC News the firearm was legally purchased by Cruz within the past year from a federally licensed dealer. Cruz is 19, and 18 is the age at which one can legally purchase and possess a firearm from federally licensed dealer,said sources to ABC News. All the paperwork was in order and appropriate procedures were followed, the sources said to ABC News.

ABC News is now reporting an update on the number of injured:

INJURED:

Broward Health North: 3 patients discharged. 3 remain hospitalized (1 intubated in critical condition. 1 intubated in fair condition. 1 with upper extremity wound, undergoing PT.)

Broward Main: 5 discharged, 2 remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The School Superintendent Robert Runcie added some background on what happened as the suspect entered school grounds. According toe ABC News Runcie said the suspect entered campus at time of dismissal, which is a fairly open time on campus.