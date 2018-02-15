Names of Florida School Shooting Victims Read Aloud

Parkland, FL (WOLO) — Just 24 hours after students and teachers found themselves trapped in the middle of a 90 minute shooting spree the victims are remembered.

Florida officials say 17 people were killed inside of the Majory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday, another 14 were injured. Authorities believe the gunman was former student, 19 year old Nikolas Cruz who authorities say confessed to the crime shortly after being taken into custody. Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Thursday night in the midst of sadness, and shock hundreds impacted by the tragedy came together to remember those lost. Each student or teacher’s name read aloud to a crowd of grieved onlookers.