NTSB report points to “human decision making” as likely cause

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The NTSB has released a report on the deadly Amtrak train crash in Cayce this month.

In the report, the NTSB states “the evidence indicates that human decision making and actions likely played key roles in the accident scenario.”

The report goes on to say “in the accident, safe movement of the train through the signal suspension depended on proper switch alignment, which, in turn, relied on error-free manual work.”

Officals first reported they believed a switch was not activated properly. sending the Amtrak onto the wrong track.

The Amtrak train collided with a freight train, killing the conductor and engineer. 116 people were injured.

Share

Related

Burglars drink victim’s RC Cola and cook chi...
*WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO* RCSD: Victim dropped off i...
A public call for SC to transition to clean energy
Heroes In Blue founder named CEO

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android