NTSB report points to “human decision making” as likely cause

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The NTSB has released a report on the deadly Amtrak train crash in Cayce this month.

In the report, the NTSB states “the evidence indicates that human decision making and actions likely played key roles in the accident scenario.”

The report goes on to say “in the accident, safe movement of the train through the signal suspension depended on proper switch alignment, which, in turn, relied on error-free manual work.”

Officals first reported they believed a switch was not activated properly. sending the Amtrak onto the wrong track.

The Amtrak train collided with a freight train, killing the conductor and engineer. 116 people were injured.