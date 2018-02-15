Ridge View smashes Midland Valley, advances in 4A playoffs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Ridge View rolled in their 4A SCHSL Tournament opener Wednesday night, beating Midland Valley 72-38.

The Blazers (17-7) were led by Waylen Napper, Crosby James, and Javon Anderson as each scored 13 points on the night.

The Region III champions pulled away from the Mustangs in the second quarter, outscoring their opponent 30-9, leading 39-19 at the half.

Ridge View will host Eastside Saturday after the Eagles defeated Daniel 57-49.