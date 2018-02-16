25 year sentence for woman who dumped baby in dumpster

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WOLO) – An Horry County woman will spend 25 years in prison for putting her newborn daughter in an apartment dumpster.

A judge sentenced Shelby Taylor after she was convicted of attempted murder last week.

In 2015, prosecutors say Taylor gave birth at home while her husband and 16-month-old daughter slept.

She then wrapped the baby in a trash bag and placed her in the dumpster.

The newborn was later found by two boys but survived.

Defense attorneys argue Taylor suffered from a sever form of postpartum depression.

