Chad Holbrook wins first game with The College

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — Five players registered multi-hit games – including a two-RBI effort from K.J. Bryant (Taylors, S.C.) in his College of Charleston debut – as the CofC baseball team rallied for a 6-3 win over Southeast Missouri State to open the 2018 season on Friday evening at Patriots Point.

College of Charleston (1-0) fought back from a three-run top of the first with eight near-perfect defensive innings, and the offense – sparked by a solo home run from sophomore Ari Sechopoulos (Windsor, Ontario, Canada) in his first at-bat of the season – plated six runs on 10 hits and two errors to begin the Chad Holbrook era with a victory.

Bryant paced the offense with a pair of run-scoring base knocks, while Sechopoulos launched the first Cougar home run of the season and Danny Wondrack (Wall, N.J.) posted two extra-base hits with a double and a triple. Logan McRae (Florence, S.C.) and Luke Morgan (New Lenox, Ill.) each went 2-for-4 with a run scored, while Dupree Hart (Rock Hill, S.C.) and Bradley Dixon (Greenwood, S.C.) both plated a run with a sacrifice fly.

On the mound, Evan Sisk (Chester, S.C.) rebounded from a shaky first inning by retiring 17 of the last 19 batters he faced to open the season with a win. The 6-foot-2 southpaw went six innings, allowing three runs on two hits and striking out five. Carter Love (Charlotte, N.C.) followed with three scoreless innings to pick up the save.

Hunter Southerland led the way for Southeast Missouri with a 1-for-2 effort that included two RBIs, while Trevor Ezell went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Danny Wright and Chase Urhahn each added a run for the Redhawks.

Joey Burris got the start and lasted five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out two. Christian Vick allowed two unearned runs in two innings of work to take the loss, while Nathan Bock surrendered one run in the eighth.

The Cougars and Redhawks will take the field for the second game of the series on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is slated for 2:00 pm.

VIDEO COURTESY: WCIV