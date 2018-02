Columbia Fire Receives Grant for Smoke, Carbon Monoxide Detectors

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–A big boost this week for Columbia Fire safety…

The Columbia Fire Department received a grant that will provide smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to senior citizens in Hopkins.

The grant allowed the department to purchase 300 smoke and 200 carbon monoxide alarms.

It’s a life saving purchase say officials.

The grant, for over 7 thousand dollars….was from the Firehouse Subs public safety foundation.