Deputies: Student Threatened to “Shoot Up” School

Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland County deputies say a teenager is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a school on social media.

Investigators say Kameron Hilliard turned himself in this morning.

Deputies say he made the threat against Westwood High School on Twitter.

According to authorities Hilliard is charged with unlawful communication and disturbing schools.

In a release the school’s principal says there was no immediate safety threat to the school.