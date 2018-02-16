FBI got tip on Florida shooter but didn’t act on it

Josh Berry,

PARKLAND, FL (WOLO) – It appears the Florida shooting could have been prevented.

Friday (2/16) the FBI announced it failed to investigate a tip in January that Nikolas Cruz could be plotting a school shooting.

On January 5 the FBI says someone who was close to Cruz called the Bureau with information about the 19-year-old’s guns, desire to kill people, and disturbing social media posts.

FBI Director Christopher Wray says the agency deeply regrets any additional pain this causes for those affected by this horrific tragedy.

Florida Governor Rick Scott has now called for the FBI Director’s resignation.

