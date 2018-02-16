Gamecock softball wins home-opener vs. Michigan State, 5-1

COLUMBIA, S.C. –South Carolina softball extended its Gamecock Invitational winning-steak to 17 games with a 5-1 win over Michigan State on Friday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

Leading 3-1 in the top of the fifth, centerfielder Kamryn Watts pulled an incredible 8-2-5 double play with a runner on third and one out to end the inning and keep Carolina with a two-run lead. Mackenzie Boesel later extended the lead to 5-1 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the inning thanks in part to the momentum gained with Watts’ spectacular play.

“Scoring three runs in the first was a great way to start,” head coach Beverly Smith said. “It takes a lot off pressure of the pitcher. I was really proud of how we came back and put three up on the board after the Michigan State run.”

Michigan State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Carolina responded quickly with three runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-1 lead.

From there, the pitching took over as Cayla Drotar (4-0) threw six scoreless innings to end the game. Drotar finished with just two strikeouts, but walked only one and kept Michigan State off the board the rest of the game even with scattered hits.

Boesel led the way at the plate going 1-for-2 with two RBI. Kenzi Maguire also shined, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Drotar and Jana Johns also contributed with hits.

With the win Carolina moved to 6-1 on the season and 1-0 at home. Carolina moved to 3-0 on the year when its opponent out-hits it.

USC Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.