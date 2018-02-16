Man arrested for allegedly shooting mother who was breastfeeding





CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC) – A man has been arrested after he broke into a mother’s home Monday and shot her while she was breastfeeding her 6-month-old baby, police said.

The shooting happened on Wexford Meadows Lane at the Wexford apartments.

Curtis Garyray Kerr, 36, was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, breaking and entering and damage to property.

“Whenever you have kids involved in a traumatic situation, it always plays on your nerves,” Gil Allred, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, said.

Allred is a 26-year veteran of the department. After the shooting, he comforted the child, who is OK. The child’s mother was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries.

“The fire department couldn’t calm the child down, so they handed her to me,” Allred said.

Allred has raised three children of his own, so he knew how to calm the infant down.

“We were able to be a part of that horrific scene and that miracle,” Allred said.

The gunman had a problem with someone else, but he shot the innocent mother after he kicked the door in, police said.

“In that regard, I took it home last night and explained it to my family, then I tried to go and work out,” Allred said. “(I) couldn’t get a good work out in because it just drains you.”

It is Allred’s last week on the job. He is retiring in three days and feels blessed to have been in the right spot Monday.

“I hope she realizes one day that she was taken care of, not by me, but by The Almighty,” Allred said.