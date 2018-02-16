‘No substantiated or credible threats’ to Kershaw County, Fairfield County schools: Sheriff’s says

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Following the mass shooting at Parkland High in School in Florida on Wednesday, two local Sheriff’s Offices say they have investigated posts allegedly made on social media threatening area schools.

In a post to their Facebook page, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office release the following statement:

In a post to their Facebook page, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office release the following statement:

