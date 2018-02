Police Officers Take Gamecock Polar Plunge

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia and USC Police were busy jumping at a chance to get wet for a good cause.

Thursday officers took the 2018 Gamecock Polar Plunge into the Maxcy Gregg pool.

This in an effort to raise money for the Palmetto State’s Special Olympics.

The Gamecock Polar Plunge is sponsored by the University of South Carolina Department of Public Safety and Law Enforcement.