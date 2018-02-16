The T-Shirt Eruption big reveal planned for Saturday

4 Student's art to be sold on T-shirts to provide business education and entrepreneurship

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)-Several months ago, local entrepreneur Raquel Adams created an art competition and challenged local high school and college students to submit works in an effort to teach business. With over 40 entries, four pieces of work have been turned into wearable art, and will be available for sale at DMR Fashion.

To celebrate the hard work of all of the artists as well as the four finalists, DMR is hosting the T-shirt launch on Saturday starting at 2:00 PM.

You can find more information about the program and DMR HERE.