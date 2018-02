U.S. SC Jobs Report : Slight Increase in Unemployment

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In the latest jobs report, South Carolina saw a slight increase in unemployment… but a rise in job openings.

The SC Department of Employment and Workforce says the unemployment rate increased to four point one percent in December 2017.

Though the number of job openings rose by 25 – hundred that month, according to the conference board’s help wanted online report.