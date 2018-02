16-Year-Old Facing Murder Charges in Connection to Benedict Street Shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Cisco Knightner.

Knightner died from a gunshot wound to the head after an argument broke out between the teens at a home on Benedict Street.

The arrested juvenile is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. He is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.