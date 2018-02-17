Cab Driver And Teen Die After Shootout Inside Cab

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Two people are dead following an argument over cab fare Saturday Morning.

A teen and a Blue Ribbon cab driver shot each other inside of the vehicle after arriving at their destination on Johnson Avenue, according to police.

Marques A. Hallman, 18, died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The cab driver, Rayvon Wilmot, 38, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief Holbrook says, “Three people lost their lives because of petty arguments that led to senseless crimes. Two of the victims and a suspect in these cases were teenagers who had direct and unlawful access to guns. Too many people are quick to settle disputes in a violent manner. We, along with our community partners are working to prevent this type of violence.”