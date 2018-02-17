Cab Driver And Teen Die After Shootout Inside Cab

Alexis Frazier,

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Two people are dead following an argument over cab fare Saturday Morning.

A teen and a Blue Ribbon cab driver shot each other inside of the vehicle after arriving at their destination on Johnson Avenue, according to police.

Marques A. Hallman, 18, died at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The cab driver, Rayvon Wilmot, 38, died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the head.

Chief Holbrook says, “Three people lost their lives because of petty arguments that led to senseless crimes. Two of the victims and a suspect in these cases were teenagers who had direct and unlawful access to guns. Too many people are quick to settle disputes in a violent manner. We, along with our community partners are working to prevent this type of violence.”

Share

Related

16-Year-Old Facing Murder Charges in Connection to...
Police Investigate After 2 Teens Killed in Overnig...
Tears, exuberance as ‘Black Panther’ o...
Driver gets 25 years for hit-and-run that killed 2...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android