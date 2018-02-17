Driver gets 25 years for hit-and-run that killed 2 SCDOT workers

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) – A man who ran over and killed two workers on the side of a state highway in South Carolina and did not stop has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Lonnie Miller pleaded guilty Friday in Aiken County to two counts of hit-and-run involving death.

Authorities say state Department of Transportation workers 54-year-old Tony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark were inspecting a ditch on state Highway 421 near Interstate 520 when they were struck and killed. A third worker suffered minor injuries.

Prosecutors say Miller’s empty vehicle was found a short distance away and he eventually turned himself in.

The Aiken Standard reports the 30-year-old Miller asked the families of the workers for forgiveness before he was sentenced.