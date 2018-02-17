Fur-Ever Pet Adoption Special Saturday

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Looking for a furry friend this Valentine’s Day?

The Columbia and Lexington Animal Shelters are hosting a Fur-Ever Yours pet adoption special which ends Saturday.

The specials includes an adoption fee of  $14 ending on February 17, 2018. The adoption fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, Feline Leukemia/Heartworm Test, initial vaccines and deworming, according to Animal Services.

Columbia Animal Services, 127 Humane Lane, Columbia, SC and Lexington Animal Services, 321 Ball Park Rd, Lexington, SC

For more information about the adoption specials please call Columbia Animal Services (803) 776-7387 or Lexington Animal Services (803) 785-8149.

Share

Related

Police Investigate After 2 Teens Killed in Overnig...
Tears, exuberance as ‘Black Panther’ o...
Driver gets 25 years for hit-and-run that killed 2...
Former playmate’s alleged affair with Trump

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android