Police Investigate After 2 Teens Killed in Overnight Shootings

The Columbia Police Department is investigating two deadly overnight shootings involving teenagers.

The first incident occurred Saturday shortly after midnight in the at 6200 block of Benedict Street. Police say, a teen suspect, who turned himself in to officers, is being questioned by investigators. Charges are pending.

Initial information indicates that the teen and three friends were at the home playing video games when an argument started moments before the shooting, according to police.

The victim was shot in the head and pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The second shooting happened shortly before 1:00 a.m. at in the 900 block of Johnson Avenue.

In this case, it’s believed that three teenagers requested a cab and after arriving at their destination, a teen and a Blue Ribbon cab driver argued about the fare.

Preliminary information indicates that the teen and cabbie shot each other inside of the vehicle, according to police. The two other passengers ran to safety and were not injured.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals where the teen was pronounced deceased overnight and the cabbie died early this morning.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is assisting CPD with both investigations.