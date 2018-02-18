Clemson, Duke clash for second place in ACC Sunday

GAMEDAY SETUP

No. 11/12 CLEMSON (20-5, 9-4 ACC) vs. No. 12/10 DUKE (21-5, 9-4 ACC)

Date: Sunday, Feb. 18

Tipoff: 1:06 p.m. ET

Arena: Littlejohn Coliseum (9,000)

Radio: CTN (Don Munson-pbp; Tim Bourret-color)

TV: RSN (Wes Durham-pbp; Mike Gminski-color)

Clemson is 31-107 all-time against Duke.

The Tigers have won two-of-the-last-five matchups with the Blue Devils.

The Tigers are 23-38 all-time at home against Duke.

Clemson made it five-straight contests with at least 10-made 3-pointers in a loss to Florida State on Feb. 14.

Redshirt-junior guard Shelton Mitchell is doubtful after sustaining a concussion toward the end of the Tigers’ contest at Florida State (Feb. 14).

SERIES HISTORY

Streak: The Tigers have won two-of-the-last-five matchups.

TIGER TRACKS

The Tigers’ leading scorer, Marcquise Reed, tied his career-high with a 25-point effort at Florida State (Feb. 14).

With the game going to overtime, Reed played a career-high 45 minutes.

Aamir Simms netted a career-high against Florida State with 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting – making two threes.

Simms’ four made field goals and two made threes tied a career-best.

With three more 3-pointers at FSU, Gabe DeVoe is now tied for 11th all-time in the Clemson record book for threes in a career (146). He can enter the top 10 today.

In the latest KenPom rankings, the Tigers are ranked Nos. 15, 11 and 37 in overall, adjusted defensive efficiency (93.6) and adjusted offensive efficiency (114.7).

Clemson is ranked for the seventh consecutive week in the AP Top 25 poll (No. 11). Clemson is also ranked in the USA Today Coaches Poll at No. 12. The highest marks since Feb. 23, 2009.

Clemson’s RPI checks in at seventh nationally, while their SOS sits 24th.