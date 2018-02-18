Deputies Arrest Man For Beating, Sexually Assaulting 85-Year-Old Woman

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Deputies have arrested a man who they say sexually assaulted an 85-year-old woman.

Deputies arrested Marquille Rondale Livingston, 36, on Saturday and charged him with burglary 1st, criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and petit larceny.

Sheriff Leon Lott said the incident happened on Valentines day on Brighton Hill Road. According to Deputies, Livingston gained entry into the 85-year old female victim’s home and attacked her with his fists and then brutally assaulted her sexually repeatedly.

The victim attempted to use her Life Alert bracelet for help, but when the agent made contact, Livingston took over the conversation and told them everything was fine, deputies said. Before leaving, deputies say Livingston stole cash and the victim’s watch.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department Crime Lab collected DNA evidence at the scene, which was instrumental in leading to the identification of Livingston.

Livingston has been transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.