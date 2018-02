Holden Leaves Men’s Basketball Team

COLUMBIA, S.C – University of South Carolina head men’s basketball coach Frank Martin announced on Saturday that junior guard Kory Holden has made the decision to no longer be part of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Holden has seen action in 14 games this season, missing 11 contests due to a hamstring strain suffered in late December. Holden transferred to Carolina after two seasons at Delaware prior to the 2016-17 campaign.

Holden tallied 892 points during his time at Delaware, and scored just 47 this season, as he was hampered by injury.

South Carolina continues SEC action later today when league-leading No. 10 Auburn visits Colonial Life Arena for a 3:30 matchup on the SEC Network.