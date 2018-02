LCSD Investigating Shooting in Gaston

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WOLO)- Lexington County Sheriff Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

The incident happened on Havenwood Drive in Gaston. Deputies have a suspect in custody who is being questioned by detectives.

The victim is expected to be okay.

Anyone with information that could help with this case is asked to call 1-888-Crime-SC.