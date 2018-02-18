Police Arrest Woman Accused of Hitting 3 Men With Car

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO)- Columbia Police have arrested a woman accused of injuring three men during a hit and run Saturday night.

Adriane Theresa Kempinski is charged with Hit and Run Involving Great Bodily Injury, Two Counts of Hit and Run Involving Minor Injury, Three Counts of Failing to Render Aid, Driving Too Fast for Conditions, and No Driver’s License.

Shortly after 9:00pm officers responded to 400 Wildwood Avenue. Police say Kempinski is accused of hitting the victims who were on the side of the road assisting with a broken down vehicle.

Initially, one of the victim’s vehicle stalled and two other victims stopped to help him, according to police.

Kempinski later turned herself in to Columbia Police Sunday morning.

One of the victims is still suffering from a serious leg injury. The other two victims were not seriously injured but received treatment at a local hospital.

CPD officers found the vehicle Kempinski was driving and will process it for potential evidence.