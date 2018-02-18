USC Law School Students Help those in Need with Free Tax Preparation

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Some students at the University of South Carolina are helping those in need get their taxes done, for free.

USC Law students will provide the free help to low-income and elderly South Carolinians through the Internal Revenue Service’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, say USC officials.

According to USC, the students will prepare the tax returns in the café at the School of Law off Senates Street from 5:30 – 8pm each Wednesday.

They will also be available from 9 a.m. – Noon each Saturday from Feb. 17 through March 31, according to a release.

The law student volunteers will prepare and e-file simple S.C. and federal returns. The sessions are conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, according to officials.