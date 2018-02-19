Today's Forecast
Feeling like spring. Look for morning fog followed by some afternoon clearing and highs near 80 degrees for several days to come.
Feeling like spring. Look for morning fog followed by some afternoon clearing and highs near 80 degrees for several days to come.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- Nearly 700 miles away from home, a group of students from Winnsboro are getting ready to make an impression on one of the world's most renowned stages. Students from…
Lexington Deputies arrest a man accused of assaulting several individuals and killed another during a weekend incident
Due to the potential for a number of closings and delays, please check back for updates. Information can be sent to news@abccolumbia.com DELAYS: Lexington School District One 2 Hour Delay…
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)-- Sumter County Deputies say a 13 year old Chestnut Oaks Middle School student will have to go to family court for threatening to, "Shoot down the school." Investigators say she wrote…
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)--Monday afternoon Columbia Fire officials responded to a cut natural gas line at Harbison Blvd & Bower Pkwy. Fire officials closed the intersection at the 150-250 Harbison Blvd and 1000 block of Bower Pkwy closed, say officials. Columbia…
Indiana, ranked 17th nationally, scored once in the seventh to win a back-and-forth contest, 6-5, over Coastal Carolina in the final game of the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach Monday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Extending his own record of seven times this season and 10 times in his career, Francis Marion University senior guard Detrek Browning has been named the Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, this time for the week of Feb.12-18.
LONDON (AP) - Fast-food fans were in a flutter Monday after most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland were forced to close because of a shortage of chicken. The company apologized to customers, blaming "teething problems"…
Tim Tebow arrived at the New York Mets spring training camp on Sunday, and the attention immediately turned to whether the quarterback who became an outfielder could make it all the way to Citi Field in the future.