Sections

WOLO

Oops! That page doesn't exist. Here are some articles we think you'll enjoy!

Recent Articles

Today's Forecast

John Farley,

Feeling like spring. Look for morning fog followed by some afternoon clearing and highs near 80 degrees for several days to come.

Coastal falls, 6-5, to #17 Indiana

Mike Gillespie,

Indiana, ranked 17th nationally, scored once in the seventh to win a back-and-forth contest, 6-5, over Coastal Carolina in the final game of the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach Monday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

PBC tabs Browning for Player of the Week award

Mike Gillespie,

Extending his own record of seven times this season and 10 times in his career, Francis Marion University senior guard Detrek Browning has been named the Peach Belt Conference men’s basketball Player of the Week, this time for the week of Feb.12-18.

Chicken shortage shuts down some KFCs

AP,

LONDON (AP) - Fast-food fans were in a flutter Monday after most of the 900 KFC outlets in the U.K. and Ireland were forced to close because of a shortage of chicken. The company apologized to customers, blaming "teething problems"…

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Simple Share ButtonsShare
Simple Share Buttons