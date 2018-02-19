Claflin closes out 2018 regular season at Paine

Orangeburg, S.C. – The Claflin University men’s and women’s basketball teams will close-out the 2017-18 regular season, Monday, Feb. 19, when they travel to Augusta, Ga. to face Paine College in a Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) East Division contests.

Tip-off for the women’s game is set for 5:30 p.m. while the men will tip off 20 minutes after the conclusion of the women’s game at approximately 7:30 p.m. at the Heal Complex on the campus of Paine College.

Claflin women will enter the game with a 14-12 overall record and 10-6 in the SIAC.

The Lady Panthers defeated Benedict College 58-55 in their last outing. Senior Jhanice Stokes finished the game with a double-double 12 points-16 rebounds.

On the season, Dominique Williams leads four Claflin players in double-figures at 12.8 points. Joy Okeke is averaging 11.1 points, Stokes sits at 10.7 while Ashley Fields is averaging 10.3. Stokes also leads the team in rebounding at 8.2 points per outing.

The Claflin men enters the game with a 20-6 overall and 13-5 SIAC record.

The Panthers defeated Benedict College 74-65 Saturday (Feb. 17) in Orangeburg. Timothy Christian II paced the Panthers with a double-double, 13 points-10 rebounds.

On the season, Jaleel Charles leads the team in scoring and rebounding averaging 14.1 and 7.9, respectively. Benjamin “Tre” Williams is the only other Panther player averaging in double-figures at 13.1

Both teams will travel to Birmingham, Ala., February 26-March 4 to participate in the 2018 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) Basketball Championships.