Coastal falls, 6-5, to #17 Indiana

CONWAY – Indiana, ranked 17th nationally, scored once in the seventh to win a back-and-forth contest, 6-5, over Coastal Carolina in the final game of the Brittain Resorts Baseball at the Beach Monday afternoon at Springs Brooks Stadium.

The Hoosiers (3-1), took advantage of being hit by five pitches, including once in the decisive seventh inning to secure the win over the Chanticleers (3-1).

Leadoff hitter Logan Kaletha and third baseman Luke Miller were responsible for all six Indiana runs. Kaletha, who was hit twice, scored three times and had an RBI. Luke Miller had five RBI, including a two-run home run.

Coastal Carolina had its opportunities, namely loading the bases in the eighth inning, but could not capitalize as it stranded 13 baserunners for the game. The Chants also out-hit the Hoosiers, 14-8.

Indiana took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Kaletha hit he second pitch of the game off the right field fence for a leadoff triple. Two batters later, Miller delivered a sacrifice fly to right to bring home Kaletha.

Coastal answered in the home half to tie the game at 1-1. Keaton Weisz hit a one-out double, moved to third on a fly out and scored on a Kyle Skeels single.

Kaletha helped the Hoosiers re-take the lead in the third. He was hit by a pitch with one out and, two batters later, scored on a two-run home run by Luke Miller.

Coastal erupted for four runs in the fourth inning to take a 5-3 lead. Keaton Rivers started the rally with an infield single and Michael Koenig walked. After a passed ball moved the air up 90 feet, Matt Beaird lined a two-run single through the right side of the infield. Indiana changed pitchers, but Cory Wood kept the scoring going with an RBI single before Weisz hit an RBI triple to the right-center field gap.

The Hoosiers, thanks to Kaletha, bounced back to tie the game, 5-5, in the fifth. Jeremy Houston hit a leadoff double and scored on Kaletha’s RBI single to center. Then with two outs, Miller hit a solo home run just to the right of the centerfield batter’s eye.

Indiana took advantage of a hit batter and two wild pitches to go up 6-5 in the seventh. Kaletha was hit by a pitch and moved to third after a pair of wild pitches. Miller grounded out to shortstop, but it was enough to bring home Kaletha for what proved to be the game-winner.

Coastal threatened in the eighth as Cameron Pearcey had a leadoff double and moved to third on a bunt single by Cory Wood. However, Coastal fouled out twice and flied out to leave the bases loaded.

Cal Krueger (1-0) earned the win in relief. He pitched 2.0 scoreless innings with one hit, no walks and three strikeouts. Matt Lloyd picked up his first save of the season as we worked the final two innings, allowing two hits and a walk.

Shaddon Peavyhouse (0-1) was saddled with the loss. He pitched 1.2 innings in relief. He allowed one hit and one run with no walks and three strikeouts. Overall, CCU’s four pitchers combined to strike out 10 batters.

The Chanticleers will travel to Mt. Pleasant’s Patriot Point on Wednesday (Feb. 21) to face rival College of Charleston at 4 pm. CCU will return home for the weekend to host Illinois, West Virginia and VCU in the Brittain Resorts Invitational Friday–Monday (Feb. 23-26).

Coastal Athletics contributed to the writing of this article.