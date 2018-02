Columbia Fire On Scene of Cut Natural Gas Line off Harbison Blvd.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Monday afternoon Columbia Fire officials responded to a cut natural gas line at Harbison Blvd & Bower Pkwy.

Fire officials closed the intersection at the 150-250 Harbison Blvd and 1000 block of Bower Pkwy closed, say officials.

Columbia Police are on scene to direct traffic and SCE&G dig crews are on scene for the cut line, say fire officials.

There are no reported injuries.

Traffic is asked to avoid the area.