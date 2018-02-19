Deputies: Sumter Student Threatened School Shooting

Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)– Sumter County Deputies say a 13 year old Chestnut Oaks Middle School student will have to go to family court for threatening to, “Shoot down the school.”

Investigators say she wrote the threat on a restroom floor.

According to deputies, other students saw the writing and notified school officials.

A spokesperson for the Sumter County Sheriff’s office says the 13 year old girl admitted to the vandalism but no credible threat was found.

Investigators say the girl was released into her parents’ custody.