Dominion on False Emails

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — House Majority Leader Gary Simrill told the Post and Courier last week he started to receive emails urging lawmakers not to pass legislation that could kill the proposed sale of SCANA to Dominion Energy.

According to Simrill , some of those emails came from friends that said they never sent them.

Dan Weekly, The Vice President and General Manager of Southern Pipeline Operations for Dominion Energy released a statement late Monday night concerning the scam emails saying quote:

“In last few days we have become aware of people sending false emails to South Carolina legislators regarding the ongoing energy policy debate and our proposed merger with SCE&G and SCANA. Just like you, we are deeply troubled by them.

We have worked from the beginning to be open, transparent and direct in communicating about our proposal. We think the people of South Carolina deserve nothing less.

Please let me be absolutely clear: Dominion Energy had nothing to do with these false emails. This is not how we do business. We condemn those who are behind this sub rosa effort in the strongest possible terms.

We believe law enforcement agencies should investigate these false emails. There is no room in honest public discourse for these kinds of tactics. The more we have come to understand the facts leading up to this intentional misrepresentation, the more it becomes clear it was a deliberate attempt to discredit our proposal.

As you may be aware, Dominion Energy has been a member the Consumer Energy Alliance for a number of years. We and the 240+ other CEA members – including several organizations from South Carolina and utilities around the country – are listed on the organization’s web site. The group advocates for affordable and reliable energy around the country.

When CEA approached us offering assistance in communicating the need for energy stability across South Carolina we welcomed their help. Further, we appreciate and support CEA’s filing today asking the South Carolina Attorney General to open an investigation into the falsified emails.

Dominion Energy will continue to communicate openly, honestly and directly about our proposal and why we believe it is in the best interests of SCE&G customers and the state.”

