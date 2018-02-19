Gamecocks face UNF Tuesday

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team continues its 10-game homestand with a pair of midweek contests at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks will face North Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. South Carolina then hosts Winthrop on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. Wednesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus with Burch Antley and Kip Bouknight on the call. Both games will be broadcast on The Game 107.5 FM with Derek Scott, Tommy Moody and Brad Muller on the call. The Gamecocks won 2-of-3 games from VMI to open the 2018 season. After falling in the season opener, South Carolina outscored VMI 16-2, including a 9-0 shutout in the season finale.

Share

Related

South Carolina gets controversial projected seedin...
Gamecocks learning from the legends, hoping to kee...
South Carolina moves up one spot in latest AP poll
Gamecocks take opening series with VMI

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android