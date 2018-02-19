Gamecocks face UNF Tuesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina baseball team continues its 10-game homestand with a pair of midweek contests at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks will face North Florida on Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m. South Carolina then hosts Winthrop on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. Wednesday’s game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus with Burch Antley and Kip Bouknight on the call. Both games will be broadcast on The Game 107.5 FM with Derek Scott, Tommy Moody and Brad Muller on the call. The Gamecocks won 2-of-3 games from VMI to open the 2018 season. After falling in the season opener, South Carolina outscored VMI 16-2, including a 9-0 shutout in the season finale.