Gamecocks learning from the legends, hoping to keep the spark

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks are learning from their elders.

Gamecock greats Sindarius Thornwell, PJ Dozier, Duane Notice and Justin McKie all received their Final Four rings during halftime of the Auburn/USC game Saturday, but the day before, those same USC legends were on the court — playing.

All four suited up to face the current Gamecocks in an effort to prepare USC for the tall task of taking down #10 Auburn, and it worked.

The Gamecocks used a 26-point halftime lead to hold on for a nine-point win over the Tigers.

