Gamecocks take opening series with VMI

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team completed their series against VMI with a 9-0 shutout on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 18). A combined effort from a pitching staff that allowed just two hits and strong performances at the plate gave the Gamecocks the series win over the Keydets to start the season.

The Gamecocks started the day off with Noah Campbell getting on base via a walk and scoring on a passed ball. TJ Hopkins got on base with a single and scored on a Madison Stokes bloop double.

The bats continued in the second as LT Tolbert walked, moved to third on a Jordan Holladay double. Both runners scored on wild pitches, giving South Carolina the early 4-0 lead.

With two outs in the top of the fourth, the Keydets loaded the bases with a single and two walks from Ridge Chapman. A timely strikeout from the strong right-handed pitcher left the three VMI baserunners stranded.

South Carolina scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth to break the game open. Campbell walked, went to second on an infield single from Hopkins and moved to third as Carlos Cortes walked. A double play scored a run and junior Chris Cullen sent a pitch deep into the bleachers in left for a three-run blast.

Justin Row’s solo shot to left center in the Gamecocks’ half of the sixth inning was his first homerun of the season, as the 9-0 score held up for the rest of the game.

Ridge Chapman was credited with the win, striking out six batters in five innings of work, allowing no runs and only one hit. Gage Hinson, TJ Shook and Hunter Lomas pitched the final four scoreless innings. Brady Watts gets the loss for VMI as he allowed four runs.

QUOTABLE

“We played the kind of baseball we want to be known for. We made one error in 27 innings. We had more walks than strikeouts offensively. Our pitchers challenged hitters. I think all-in-all, that’s the brand of baseball we want to play.”- Head Coach Mark Kingston

GAMECHANGER

Ridge Chapman loaded the bases in the fourth inning after a single and two walks, but struck out Jake Huggins on three pitches to get out of the jam.

KEY STAT

South Carolina’s bullpen has not allowed a run in 12.1 innings after the weekend series against the Keydets. The Gamecocks used seven pitchers out of the pen, including John Gilreath and Gage Hinson for multiple innings.

NOTABLE

Junior Ridge Chapman allowed just one hit in five innings in his first career start with the Gamecocks. Chapman, Gage Hinson and Hunter Lomas all pitched in today’s game and all are transfers from Spartanburg Methodist College.

Junior Chris Cullen belted his seventh career home run in today’s win. The Cumming, Ga., native was 2-for-5 with three RBI in his season debut.

Nineteen Gamecocks saw action in today’s game, including the first career plate appearance from Mason Streater and first appearances on the mound from Chapman, Hinson, Shook and Lomas.

Justin Row’s home run was the third of his career.

South Carolina moves to 11-6 all-time against VMI.

Sunday’s attendance at Founders Park was 6,612. The three-game series saw 20,623 fans come into Founders Park.

UP NEXT

South Carolina will face North Florida on Tuesday, February 20th at 4 p.m., at Founders Park.