Gaston Shooting Suspect Arrested

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department has arrested 37 year old Michael Parker accused of several crimes including attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature just to name a few.

Authorities say Parker was at a home on Havenwood Drive when he was involved in an argument. Deputies say Parker assaulted two people and shot a third.

Deputies say Parker fled the home and went to another residence on Wood Trail Drive where he attempted to get a ride but was turned down before deputies say he assaulted that homeowner and pointed a gun at him. Parker was arrested at that same home and remains behind bars at the Lexington County Detention Center.